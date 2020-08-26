Beyonce Sends 'Prayers and Thoughts' to Jacob Blake's Family
Celebrities are speaking out after yet another police shooting sparks protests across the country.
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Wisconsin man, was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Graphic video footage of the incident shows Blake -- who was reportedly trying to break up a fight when police arrived on the scene -- walking away from officers, who have their weapons drawn.
When he approaches the driver's side door of a parked SUV, one officer reaches out to grab his shirt and fires multiple shots into his back. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who has been retained by Blake's family, revealed in a statement that three of Blake's children -- ages 3, 7, and 8 -- were inside the SUV at the time of the shooting.
"We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department," Crump added in his statement, according to CBS News.
Blake was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee in serious condition, the state's Department of Justice said, and the officers involved were later placed on administrative leave.
The shooting is the latest incident involving an unarmed black victim at the hands of police -- following public outrage and protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more this year. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement, saying, "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted, "Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life right now. As @JoeBiden said, there must be an immediate investigation and the officers involved should be held accountable. Jacob, our nation is praying for you and your entire family."
Beyonce shared a photo of Blake and his children on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "Sending prayers and thoughts to Jacob Blake and his family."
Kevin Hart tweeted of the shooting, "Another black man shot multiple times by police officers...It’s shoot first & detain second in these streets. Multiple officers were present....he could have been grabbed...he could have been tased....He could have immediately been stopped when he started walking around the car."
LeBron James was one of many NBA stars who spoke out on the shooting, writing, "And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This sh*t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE."
"He was trying to break up a fight. He wasn't armed. He was relieved police had arrived to handle the fight, so he went to get in his car and drive his children safely home," Aisha Tyler shared. "They shot him seven times. In the back. In front of his children. Say his name. Jacob Blake. #blm"
See more reactions below:
RELATED CONTENT:
George Floyd's Brother Speaks Out for Change at 2020 DNC
Breonna Taylor's Mother Recounts the Night She Was Killed
Judge Grants Bond for Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks
Related Gallery