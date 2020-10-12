Fastens your seatbelts! Kevin Hart is preparing to work with Will Smith in the upcoming remake of Trains, Planes and Automobiles. The 1987 comedy flick starred John Candy and Steve Martin as two travelers stuck together while trying to get to Chicago ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn’t] put our finger on what that movie was,” he told ET’s Nischelle Turner. “So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project -- because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation -- it was just a no-brainer.”

“Remaking this movie is something we are excited about,” he continued. “We can't wait to do it. The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be.”

In the meantime, Hart is keeping busy with the recent arrival of his fourth child! He and his wife, Eniko, welcomed a baby girl, Kaori Mai, who joined their 2-year-old son, Kenzo. Hart also has 15-year-old daughter, Heaven, and 12-year-old son, Hendrix, from a previous relationship.

“Four kids now. It was lop-sided with our ratio for a minute,” he said about the gender balance of his children. “But Hendrix and Kenzo and myself, we could not be more excited about the addition of another little girl.”

Hart is also preparing to host the MDA Kevin Harts Kids Telethon, streaming on Oct. 24. The event is a relaunch of the MDA Telethon which was previously hosted by late comedian, Jerry Lewis. The star-studded two-hour telethon will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Hart’s Help from the Hart charity.

And, he’s pulling in some celebrity friends to participate, including Robin Thicke, Gabrielle Union, Josh Gad, Jack Black and Michael B. Jordan.

“I have a lot of friends in the business that I can depend on to help elevate this moment,” he said. “I got good relationships with people who have good hearts and they love doing the right thing.”

Adding to his full plate, Hart is excited to get back to acting, commencing filming of The Man with Kaley Cuoco in Toronto, Canada, this month.

“Kaley's amazing,” he said. “I've known her for quite some time. The Wedding Ringer was the first time we got to work together and she was unreal in that. She's just a great personality -- what you see is what you get. [Her] comedic timing is impeccable.”

“She's been a star for so long and I think when you can be around those people who have had a high level of celebrity, but also be a grounded individual, that's a bonus.”

