Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Subscribe to Monogamy 'Mentality,' Defends Having 7 Kids with 4 Different Women
Nick Cannon believes that monogamy is an outdated construct. On Monday's episode of The Breakfast Club, the 40-year-old celebrity defended his decision to have seven children with four different women.
"I've learned so much just from my children. I really just love being around my kids. That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time," Cannon shared on the radio program.
The host of The Mask has 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a 4-year-old son, Cannon, and an 8-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell, twin one-month-old sons, Zillion and Zion, with Abby De La Rosa, and a one-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott.
"Why do people question it?" Cannon pondered of his children having different mothers. "That's an Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. The idea that a man should have one woman. We shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we're really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it's about what exchange we can create together."
Cannon, who was married to Carey from 2008 to 2016, added, "I've never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that's about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don't want ownership over anybody."
The father of seven is adamant that the mother of their children are also OK with this arrangement. "I don't have ownership over any of the mothers. We create families, in that sense that we created a beautiful entity," he said. "Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up and say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.' It ain't my decision. I'm following suit. They're the ones making the choice."
Further defending his family, Cannon continued, "Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, my life is on front street, they know how I feel. I'm not going around, [thinking,] 'Who am I going to impregnate next?'"
Last month on his Power 106 show, Nick Cannon Radio, Cannon said that it was "no accident" that he has so many children.
"Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t," he said. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."
Cannon added, "You only live once. That’s true. I always say you only get one trip around the ride."
