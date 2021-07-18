Nick Cannon Cuddles Up to Twins With Abby De La Rosa in Sweet New Pics
Nick Cannon couldn't look prouder of his expanding brood. The 40-year-old entertainer smiles from ear-to-ear in new photos with his and Abby De La Rosa's newborn twins.
Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion De La Rosa on June 14, shortly before he seemingly welcomed another child, son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott on June 23.
Cannon also welcomed a baby girl in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell -- their second child together, following 3-year-old son Golden. He also shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.
The Masked Singer host beams next to some of his youngest children in De La Rosa's new pics celebrating the twins' first month of life.
"ONE MONTH OLD🤍🤍•ZION & ZILLION CANNON," she captioned her post.
Cannon recently opened up about his growing number of children on his Power 106 show, Nick Cannon Radio, when he asked City Girls rapper JT for some life advice. Her advice was "wrap it up" -- meaning he should consider wearing a condom.
However, Cannon noted that he's "having kids on purpose." "I don't have no accident," he clarified.
"Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t," he said. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."
Cannon added, "You only live once. That’s true. I always say you only get one trip around the ride."
See more in the video below.
