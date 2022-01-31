Rihanna Is Pregnant With First Child With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child! The 33-year-old superstar is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

In a photo obtained by People, Rihanna shows off her bare baby bump in a pink coat and jeans while she holds hands with her 33-year-old beau. The couple was in A$AP's hometown of Harlem.

A source tells ET that the couple is feeling very blessed that they're having a baby together, and that they already considered themselves a family but having a baby together makes that bond even stronger.

"They enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they're thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans," the source says.

Rihanna has made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. In March 2020, she told British Vogue that she wanted three or four kids by the time she was 42 -- with or without a partner.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she told the magazine. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

In her 2018 Vogue interview, she talked about what type of parent she would be.

"I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid," she said. "I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny."

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020, and in May, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life in an interview with GQ.

"Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.

Last July, a source also told ET that the two are "madly in love."

"They barely leave each other's side... A$AP is so grateful for Rihanna," the source said. "She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn't take her for granted."

Clearly, the two are still going strong. A source told ET in January that Rihanna and A$AP's relationship was in "a good place" as they were spotted out on fashionable date nights in New York City.

"After a very busy fall with professional commitments, they took some time to relax and unwind and really reconnect with each other," the source said.

An eyewitness during their recent date at Pastis restaurant in New York City told ET that they "didn't take their eyes off each other" and that A$AP was attentive to Rihanna.

"They are so sweet and affectionate," the eyewitness said. "There were a lot of fans outside trying to catch a glimpse of them, and he was super protective of her and made sure she could get through the crowd safely."

