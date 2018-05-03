Rihanna Gets Real: 8 Things We Learned From Her Candid 'Vogue' Interview

It's Rihanna's world, and we're all just living in it.

The Barbadian beauty stuns on the cover ofVogue's June issue, and inside the magazine, she gives readers a look inside her fabulous life -- which is changing day by day.

From her love life to her makeup line to her relationship with Drake, no topic was off limits for RiRi, who, in fact, had plenty to say about Champagne Papi and his proclamation of love while presenting her with MTV's prestigious Vanguard award at the Video Music Awards in 2016.

Check out all the things we learned from Rihanna's interview below:

1. Her Boyfriend Is a Priority

No, Rihanna isn't dating Drake -- but she is dating. The singer has been romantically linked to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel since last year, and while she wouldn't name him in her Vogue interview, it's clear he's become a big priority.

“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before,” she says. “Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth. Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

2. She's Thinking About Having Kids

The singer celebrated her 30th birthday in February, and it's safe to say she's got babies on the brain.

"OK, so now that I’m 30, are there things I’m supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs?" she jokes in a moment most women can probably relate to. "What do you do at 30?!”

One thing's for sure: Rihanna plans to be a mother. “I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself,” she shares. “They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”

3. She Had No Idea Her Beauty Line Would Become So Successful -- or Important

Launching Fenty Beauty last year, Rihanna had no idea that the line -- or its 40 foundation shades -- would create such change across the beauty industry and her fans.

“As a black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” she says of why she decided to include so many shades in her line. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”

4. She Laughs Off Her 'Fat Days'

The chart topper hasn't been shy about embracing her fluctuating weight.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she confesses, shrugging her shoulders. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

In a video documenting her makeup routine for Vogue, Rihanna admits she "learned how to contour when I gained weight." "That's when it comes in real handy -- on fat days, when your cheeks are looking like baby cheeks," she says.

5. She Doesn't Want to Be a Role Model

“That title was put on me when I was just finding my way, making mistakes in front of the world. I didn’t think it was fair,” says Rihanna, who was just a teenager when she made it big.

“Now I understand the concept, but at that time I was the same age as the girls who were looking up to me. And that’s a really hard place to be in as a teenager," she adds.

6. She and Drake Are No Longer Friends

Who can forget the billboards Drake put up congratulating Rihanna on her Vanguard award, or the loving speech he gave while introducing her at the MTV VMAs? Not RiRi.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she recalls. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

It seems Drake's big gesture ended up backfiring. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either," Rihanna says. "It is what it is.”

7. Her Cousin's Death Changed Her Perspective on Life

Rihanna's 21-year-old cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, was shot and killed in Barbados last year.

“I really hugged my cousin the night before he died; I didn’t know why. Now each time I hug somebody lately, I hug them like it’s the last time," she reveals. "That may be my biggest life lesson, not to wait on anything, not even tomorrow."

“Tomorrow is too late, in my opinion," she adds.

8. She's Got a Major Girl Crush on Lisa Vanderpump

Even RiRi can't resist a little Real Housewives!

"Tell me who is a badder b***h than Lisa Vanderpump! She’s goals AF!” she exclaims, naming the RHOBH star as her ultimate girl crush.

“She’s chic but still funny. She likes to be at home with her husband and then goes and handles her business. Maybe there’s a couple of thousand Birkins in her closet, but she’s still focused," Rihanna explains. "I love that about her.”

ET caught up with Andy Cohen at the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse last month -- where he revealed he couldn't be more thrilled by Rihanna's love for all things Vanderpump.

“I mean, Rihanna, the other day, posting about Vanderpump Rules, that was amazing!” he gushed. “Rihanna, come to the Clubhouse!”

See more in the video below.

