Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are 'Inseparable,' Source Says

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are closer than ever, a source tells ET, as the couple has been spotted spending time together in New York City recently.
Rihanna and A$AP, both 33, have been dating since 2020. Over the weekend, they were snapped going to dinner together in SoHo, A$AP clad in a furry jacket as Rihanna held on to him and showed off her legs in an eye-catching pair of heels. A source tells ET that they continue to be "inseparable" and that they also "didn't hold back on the PDA" while shopping in SoHo earlier this week.
"Their relationship is in a good place," the source says. "After a very busy fall with professional commitments, they took some time to relax and unwind and really reconnect with each other."
Last May, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life in an interview with GQ.
"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."
"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.
Last July, a source told ET the two were "madly in love."
"They barely leave each other's side... A$AP is so grateful for Rihanna," the source said. "She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn't take her for granted."
