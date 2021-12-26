Rihanna is paying tribute to her late cousin. The music icon and fashion mogul paid her respects to the memory of Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne four years after his death.

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a slideshow post including several photos of herself and Alleyne, as many of Alleyne alone, smiling into the camera.

"Miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon" she captioned the emotional tribute.

The post comes exactly four years to the day after Alleyne was murdered in Barbados. The 21-year-old was shot by a still unidentified man several times while he was walking near his home. The shooter fled the scene, while Alleyne later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Rihanna shared the tragic news on Instagram at the time, writing, "RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! ???❤ #endgunviolence."

