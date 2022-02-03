Nick Cannon Apologizes to Mothers of His Kids for How He Announced Private Family Matters
Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi
Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky
John Stamos Opens Up About How He's Been Coping With Bob Saget's…
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Speculation Around Nick Jonas Marriage
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Eric Decker, Nick Lachey and More Celebs React to NFL Playoffs
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
Nick Cannon is owning up to his mistakes. The 41-year-old host of The Nick Cannon Show shared the news that he was expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi on Monday's show while also discussing his continued grieving process over the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. On Thursday's show, Cannon took a moment to "apologize properly" for how he announced the news.
"I would like to address the comments I made on Monday's show," Cannon began Thursday's episode. "I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children."
Cannon admitted that he was dealing with a mixture of emotions during Monday's show, saying, "I didn't know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke. And I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day."
Noting that he "misspoke" and "probably went into too much detail," Cannon added, "It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son, Zen, and then also talking about the new child that I'm expecting. I didn't have to do that. I didn't need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect."
As for the loss of Zen, Cannon talked about the fact that he's still going through difficult times despite his happy news.
"Grieving is a process and I'm still grieving each and every day, myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that... people are trying to do the timing and all of that. None of that matters," Cannon explained. "We lost a child. It was a sincere and still is a sincere and real situation. I love her, and I love my son, Zen, and always will."
Cannon concluded his opening monologue by expressing, "I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."
On Monday's show, Cannon referred to Tiesi as "the next mother of my child," and opened up about not knowing when to share the news that she was expecting due to the loss of Zen. He also talked about his continued therapy journey as he struggles to handle his emotions.
Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Tragically, Zen, whom he shared with Scott, died in December at 5 months old, after a battle with brain cancer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pregnant Bre Tiesi Shares Video From Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Shower
Inside Nick Cannon's Relationship With Mother of His 8th Child
Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Child With Brie Tiesi