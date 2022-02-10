Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark
Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Share Their Plans to Expand the Family…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Kevin Hart’s family learned what happens when they push themselves too far on vacation. The comedian appears on the Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and shares that his family recently took a swim with sharks and his wife, Eniko, got bit. The Fatherhood actor explains that they started off in the water with nerf sharks. When he decided that it was time to get back on the boat, his wife wanted to do a little more.
“My wife pushed it. I say, ‘We’re done, don’t try it anymore.’ and she said, ‘No, they got these other sharks, we should swim with them,'" he tells the host.
"My wife got bit by a shark, and I was like, ‘That’s what the f**k you get,’" he hilariously adds.
When asked about the type of shark, the Night School actor reveals that it didn’t matter. “It was a shark,” he says. “We were in there with something that they defined as a shark, and it bit her.”
Hart says that his wife’s reason for staying in the water longer was social media.
“She was doing too much,” he says. “Instagram, everybody wants a picture, everybody wants to do all this stupid stuff." Hart notes that Eniko's photo opp resulted in the shark biting her finger. Thankfully, it was a small bite.
He adds, “I was on the boat, and I saw it as it was happening. I should have said something, but I was so shocked, like, ‘That one is swimming kinda fast. That one looks like he got something on his mind.'”
“After the shark bit her, we were like, ‘Oh, it bit her.’ and then Eniko was like, ‘It bit me.' And then she got out and she didn’t get in for the rest of the trip,” he shares.
Hart and Eniko tied the knot in 2016, and are parents to Kenzo, 4, Kaori, 1. Hart is also father to teens Hendrix and Heaven from a previous relationship.
The comedian’s life will be amplified during the return of his series, The Real Husbands of Hollywood. After five years, the series is coming back to BET+ on Feb. 10.
"BET and of course now, the affiliation with BET+, it's a great relationship. Before any type of success, they were there. Before things got big, and astronomical, BET was there," Hart shares.
"So, I told them I want to stay true to the relationship that was real familiar," he continues. "I think it's important for our culture to see us tap back into the platform that embraced our culture. It's real big, not just for us, but for the platform as well, so hopefully people will follow suit."
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Cannon Had 'Baby Mama Drama' After Kevin Hart's Latest Prank
Kevin Hart on If He'd Still Consider Hosting Oscars
Tom Holland, Kevin Hart and Tom Hanks Read Hilarious 'Mean Tweets'
Related Gallery