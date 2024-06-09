Jennifer Lopez is still putting el anillo from Ben Affleck on display!

On Saturday, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer was spotted out in Los Angeles with her wedding bling on full display. J.Lo stepped out with her 16-year-old child, Emme, and was photographed wearing both her engagement ring and wedding band.

For the outing, Lopez, 54, rocked a casual pair of trousers and a cropped white tank top, which she paired with white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez spotted wearing her wedding ring after she and Ben Affleck put house on the market. - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The "Can't Get Enough" singer's outing comes after ET learned that she and her husband are trying to sell their $60.8 million home in Beverly Hills a year after purchasing it together. The couple is working with The Agency on the sale. Lopez has been spotted looking at properties in recent weeks.

The status of Lopez's relationship with her Oscar-winning husband, 31, has been the topic of chatter as of late.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing her wedding rings from Ben Affleck - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, and tied the knot in both Las Vegas and Georgia in 2022. In May, a source told ET that the pair were "going through some problems" amid the rumors of a split.

ET confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trying to sell their $60.8 million home. - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own," the source said. "Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career. She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."

The same month, Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring as he was photographed with his left hand hanging out of his car.

Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship status, Affleck and Lopez have put on a united front in recent weeks, showing a little PDA in Santa Monica and attending Affleck's daughter, Violet's, graduation celebration together.

