Ben Affleck is getting candid about wife Jennifer Lopez's intense level of fame and adoration -- as well as the public perception that he has "resting b**ch face."

The sprawling chat comes as part of a new episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock chat show Hart to Heart, where the Oscar winner sat down with the comedian to open up about life and love.

While he didn't address any of the speculation or reports of troubles in his marriage to Lopez, he did marvel at just how much of an impact she has on her fans.

"She's so famous... [and] people love her, and she really represents something important to people," Affleck told Hart. "[With me,] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie.' [But] then they're like 'AAAHHHH! J.Lo!,'" he exclaimed. "It's amazing."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seated at the 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. - John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Affleck recounted an experience in which he and Lopez were joined by all five of their kids -- including Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The entire group was headed to a play in New York, and traffic in Times Square was packed.

"We were going to a play, and I was like, 'F**k it, babe, we're going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.' And she was like, 'All right.' She didn't say s**t.”

However, that particular plan didn't take into account the fervor that would be generated by Lopez walking down the street with her kids in public.

"So we get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s**t was like f**kin' bananas. I was like, 'Oh my god,'" Affleck recalled. "There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit... and she starts running backwards filming, going 'J.Lo!' Like a herald."

"That then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in," he continued. "So then we've got our five kids, it's me and Jen and what feels like hundreds of people, and they're all screaming."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving Hôtel de Crillon on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France. - Pierre Suu/GC Images

For Affleck, the fame they have is something of a double-edged sword when it comes to their families and their roles as parents.

"Every day I'm alive I want to make sure I'm doing the right thing by them, making their lives better," Affleck shared of his kids, admitting that he will sometimes see that they've "gone through some bulls**t" in their personal lives because of something to do with their father's position in the public spotlight.

"It breaks my heart when I'm like, 'This s**t would never happen if I wasn't in this life,'" Affleck admitted. "And it's hard. I really f**king second guess it, a lot."

"But I also know I like this life better for them than the one I had," he added. "I talk with Jennifer about that a lot as we look at what's the difference between our kids' lives."

In general, it seems that Affleck is less comfortable with living his life in the public eye than many celebs -- and this seems to manifest in the somewhat grumpy, unhappy, stoic or downright miserable facial expressions the actor has had in numerous paparazzi shots over the years.

Ben Affleck spotted walking around LA in May 2024. - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I'm a little bit shy. I don't like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they're like, 'Why is this dude always mad?'" Affleck said. "Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I'm like, 'OK, here we go.'"

"You have resting b**ch face," Hart shot back with a laugh.

"'B**ch?' No. I have resting hard face," Affleck said with a laugh. "People are projecting onto me something that I don't feel about myself at all."

Shortly before the release of the new episode of Hart to Heart, photos and videos obtained by TMZ on Wednesday showed the "Jenny From the Block" singer, 54, at a hotel in Positano, Italy, where she appeared to be vacationing solo.

The trip comes as the actress/singer has faced months of reports that she and Affleck, 49, are on the outs. The pair -- who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 -- have presented a united front in recent weeks, even as whispers have said they are headed for a divorce.

At the end of May, one source close to the couple told ET that Affleck and Lopez were all too aware of their issues and were desperately trying to save their marriage.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced," the source shared, adding the pair "are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Just weeks later, another source told ET that while they had not thrown in the towel on "the greatest love story never told" quite yet and that they were desperate to "fix things," they were living apart and operating almost completely independently.

Despite the rumors of issues, Affleck and Lopez have continued to be seen out and about together, often wearing their wedding rings. Most recently, Lopez shocked fans as she took to her Instagram Story to wish her husband a happy Father's Day.

For more on Lopez and Affleck's relationship, check out the links below.

