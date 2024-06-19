Jennifer Lopez appears to be ignoring those pesky Ben Affleck split rumors by taking her mind off the situation and flocking to Italy.

Photos and videos obtained by TMZ on Wednesday show the "Jenny From the Block" crooner, 54, at a hotel in Positano, Italy, where she can be seen rocking a tube top and high-waisted shorts while exploring a resort in the area.

Lopez, fresh off the release of her latest Netflix film, Atlas, apparently was with several friends who were close by her side both on land and on the water. After making their way through the deck of the resort, sources told the outlet that the crew boarded a boat and sailed away.

The trip comes as the actress and singer has faced months of reports that she and Affleck, 49, are on the outs. The pair -- who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 -- have presented a united front in recent weeks, even as whispers have said they are headed for a divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly headed for a divorce, but sources tell ET the couple is trying to make their marriage work - Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

At the end of May, one source close to the couple told ET that Affleck and Lopez were all too aware of their issues and were desperately trying to save their marriage.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced," the source shared, adding the pair "are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Just weeks later, another source told ET that while they had not thrown in the towel on "the greatest love story never told" quite yet and that they were desperate to "fix things," they were living apart and operating almost completely independently.

A source shared, "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 - Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

That came just days after it was reported that Affleck and Lopez had put their marital home on the market, just 13 months post-purchase. The Los Angeles compound cost the pair a whopping $60.8 million in May 2023.

Despite the rumors of issues, Affleck and Lopez have continued to be seen out and about together, often wearing their wedding rings. Most recently, Lopez shocked fans as she took to her Instagram Story to wish her husband a happy Father's Day.

At the time, Lopez shared a photo of Affleck from his Pearl Harbor film that shows him in the pilot seat. Over the pic, she wrote, "Our Hero. Happy Father's Day."

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Ben Affleck on Father's Day - Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The singer and the Oscar-winning actor, 51, don't have any children together, but have blended their families since their 2022 wedding. Affleck is the father of three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez is the mother to 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

