On Sunday, the Atlas actress took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to her love. Lopez shared a photo of Affleck from his Pearl Harbor film that shows him in the pilot seat. Over the pic, the "On the Floor" singer wrote, "Our Hero. Happy Father's Day."

While the singer and the Oscar-winning actor, 51, don't have any children together, Affleck is the father to three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

For her part, Lopez is the mother to 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Lopez is no stranger to paying tribute to her man on Father's Day. Last year, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer penned a "Daddy Appreciation Post" to Affleck alongside a shirtless pic.

J.Lo's latest tribute comes amid weeks of separation rumors between her and Affleck -- who tied the knot in 2022.

Last week, the pair put on a united front as they attended Affleck's son Samuel's elementary school graduation ceremony. While the duo arrived at the event separately, they both rocked their wedding rings.

The outing came as Lopez and Affleck continue to face whispers of relationship issues, bolstered by the listing of their marital home just 13 months post-purchase. The couple quietly put up their $60 million Southern California home and Lopez has reportedly been looking at homes by herself.

Earlier this month, source told ET, "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

The source continued, "Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period." Lopez has two sisters, Lynda and Leslie Ann.

