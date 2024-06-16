Today is for the dads! On Sunday, celebrities took to social media to celebrate Father's Day and all the special men in their lives. Some of the tributes involved fathers like Justin Timberlake, who used the day to share some rare pics of his and Jessica Biel's children, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, and pay tribute to his most important role to date.

"My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he wrote alongside two pics of him posing with his sons -- whose faces are turned away from the camera.

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose. Now…for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. ⛳️."

Timberlake was also celebrated by his wife, who took to her respective Instagram account to pen a sweet tribute in his honor.

"You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU 🪨❤️."

Chrissy Teigen took the time out to celebrate John Legend, with whom she shares four children, Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Wren, 11-months.

"happy fourther’s day, Johnny! I’d put more but I’m really proud of that as a caption and also you're right next to me 🤍," the former model wrote alongside a series of pictures of Legend with their four children in the newborn stage.

Kate Middleton made her return to social media to share a new photo of Prince William with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, snapped by her.

"We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L 📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024," the caption alongside with sweet beachside photo read.

One dad in particular, Wiz Khalifa, used the holiday to announce that he was set to welcome his second child (his first with girlfriend Amiee Aguilar) -- and it's a girl. The "Roll Up" rapper already shares 11-year-old Sebastian with his ex-wife, Amber Rose.

"Baby Girl On The Way #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner," the rapper captioned the photo of him and Aguilar posing with the positive pregnancy test as she shows off her baby bump.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a sweet tribute to her husband, Nick Jonas and their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

"Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude," she wrote next to a photo of her man in dad mode. "You're an amazing father and husband @nickjonas #HappyFathersDay."

Celebrate Father's Day with more sweet tributes to celebrity dads that are veteran dads, new dads and dads to be below.

