Henry Cavill is getting in the Father's Day spirit ahead of becoming a dad!

On Sunday, the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare star took to Instagram to show off his and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso's baby's room -- and hint at the upcoming arrival of their first child.

"Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay," the 41-year-old star wrote.

Alongside the cheeky caption, Cavill posted a selfie that shows him in the baby's nursery with the crib and the changing table in the background.

The Witcher star didn't share any additional details about the timing of the baby's arrival or the gender.

Meanwhile, Viscuso took to her Instagram Story to send a special message to the dad-to-be.

"Happy Father's Day to the soon to be father of my first child! Overflowing with love and excitement over here," she wrote over Cavill's post.

Natalie Viscuso posts tribute to dad-to-be Henry Cavill. - Natalie Viscuso/Instagram

Cavill revealed in April that he and his longtime love were expecting their first child. The couple first went public with their relationship in April 2021. In the years that have followed, the Man of Steel star and Viscuso have had date nights on the red carpet and have shared glimpses of their love on social media.

Henry Cavill is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. - Getty Images

For the most part, the pair have kept other details of their relationship out of the spotlight.

In April, Cavill dished to ET about the current phase of his life amid the news that he is set to become a father.

"I'm enjoying this stage of my life very much so," Cavill shared. "I'm turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more -- more direction now."

