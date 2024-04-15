Henry Cavill may star in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but off-screen, he is nothing but a good boyfriend!

On Sunday, the Man of Steel actor, 40, stepped out in New York City with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, as they enjoyed a date night in the Big Apple and were photographed walking hand in hand.

The couple, who first went public with their relationship in April 2021, can be seen in the picture with their fingers laced together and in lock-step, each sporting a slight smile and wearing monochromatic outfits.

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso step out for date night in New York City on April 15 - MEGA

For his part, The Witcher alum is seen in blue slacks and a matching navy bomber jacket while Viscuso, a Hollywood executive, opted to wear a black body-con dress with matching boots, a black purse and black-rimmed glasses.

The couple is almost certainly used to being in the public eye by this point after three years of dating and numerous appearances at red-carpet events over the years. They first attended the Enola Holmes 2 premiere together in October 2022, more than a year and a half after she launched their relationship on social media.

"Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️," she wrote in the Instagram post at the time. The photo shows the couple playing a game of chess with Viscuso looking down and Cavill smiling sweetly while gazing at her.

She has since used her social media pages to share snapshots of their life together and express her pride in her man, including in a November 2021 post where she shared his cover of The Hollywood Reporter and in January when she posted photos from the Argylle press tour.

Cavill, meanwhile, has kept his relationship relatively far from his own Instagram page, where he boasts a whopping 27 million followers. He did, however, share one selfie with Viscuso in May 2022 after completing a fun run together.

"Our Durrell Challenge is officially complete! We decided to walk it today, mostly because I've had the nine shades of hell beaten out of me through two weeks of fight scenes, and ma body wasn't ready for a 13km run!," he wrote, adding, "I also suspect that Natalie may have broken her foot a little while ago, so I'm utilising her injury as a convenient excuse for me!"

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso at the premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' - Getty Images

In March, ET flew to London to talk with Cavill and his castmates from The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, including Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, about the film and their individual experiences while filming.

"I think it was an enjoyable experience and it's all thanks to these guys and Guy [Ritchie] and our crew. Because it creates that environment where you can have fun and it's easy to enjoy the day... I think that's why we all get to shine in an environment like this," Cavill said.

The movie, which also stars Alan Ritchson, Eiza González and Cary Elwes, is currently in theaters.

