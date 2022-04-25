'Stranger Things' Star Cary Elwes References 'Princess Bride' While Revealing Rattlesnake Bite
Cary Elwes, Chris Evans Slam Potential 'Princess Bride' Reboot |…
Emma Hernan on Christine Quinn Bribery Plot and Her Future With …
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on Feeling Emotional About 'Su…
'Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani on Putting Cast 'Bullies' in T…
Jennifer Lopez’s Green Engagement Ring Channels Nostalgic Versac…
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin on How They Got Cast in Tom Brady’s Mov…
Britney Spears Says She and Sam Asghari Are 'Having a Baby'
Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Twin Boys
Rob Kardashian Wants Daughter Dream to Feel ‘Secure and Safe’ Am…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor Questioned About Sabotaging A…
Blac Chyna Requests Break After Seeing Her Nude Photos During Co…
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Family Photo With Newborn Daughter Afte…
Katy Perry on 'Public Spats' With Fellow 'American Idol' Judges …
Chris Rock Says He Won't Talk About the Oscars Slap Until He Get…
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married!
Johnny Depp Trial: Physician Says Chef Found Fingertip on Kitche…
How Pregnant Rihanna Is Doing Amid A$AP Rocky's Arrest (Source)
How Jada Pinkett Smith and 'Red Table Talk' Addressed Will Smith…
Ouch! Cary Elwes shared that he was bitten by a rattlesnake and used the moment to make a reference to his film, The Princess Bride.
“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the 59-year-old actor wrote on Twitter. “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”
Along with the tweet was a photo of the actor’s finger. In the picture, Elwes holds up his hand, putting a finger and fingernail that are each visibly blue and swollen on display.
The Stranger Things star received plenty of support as many people took to the comments to send him well-wishes.
“So sorry to hear that mate, get well soon,” Sebastian Roche wrote.
"Feel better Cary - could still be an ROUS. Rattlesnake Of Unusual Size!!! #ROUS,” actress Giselle Eisenberg added.
Elwes did not share what he was doing when he sustained the injury. The actor is currently set to star in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Last week, Elwes retweeted the director’s tweet that announced that production on the film had commenced.
“Day 1 #RebelMoon. It’s begun,” Snyder tweeted along with photos from the set.
RELATED CONTENT:
EXCLUSIVE: 'The Princess Bride' Turns 30! Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin Reflect on Film's Legacy
Cary Elwes Stirs Up Trouble in 'Katy Keene' Season Finale: First Look (Exclusive)
Cary Elwes, Chris Evans Slam Potential 'Princess Bride' Reboot | The Downlow(d)
Related Gallery