Ben Affleck proudly wore his wedding ring as he left his Los Angeles office on Wednesday, despite ongoing marital issues with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck cut a sharp figure in a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt, carrying a large black duffel bag as he made his way to a parking garage. The actor chose to wear his wedding ring just days after he was seen without it during a lunch outing with his daughter, Violet, at the Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles.

After meeting with Affleck, Lopez was spotted departing the office building in a car. The singer had recently returned from Positano, Italy, and Paris, France, where she attended Paris Fashion Week.

Ben Affleck steps out in a sharp suit for another day at the office. Ben is seen still wearing his wedding ring. - Juliano-Globo/X17online.com

Jennifer Lopez spotted departing an office building following a meeting with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills. - @BlackBelts/BACKGRID

A source recently told ET that 54-year-old Lopez needed a change of pace and scenery, so she opted for a vacation with her friends.

"Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer. It's been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room," the source said. "She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop."

The source added that all of those activities aren't really Affleck's speed.

"That's never really been Ben’s scene, even when him and Jen weren't having any issues," the source added. "Jen isn't letting the fact that Ben's not there bring her down."

The Atlas actress was spotted snapping selfies on a yacht in Positano, Italy, on June 20. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer sported a white swimsuit and slip-on heels and was wearing her wedding ring. Lopez appeared in great spirits on the boat as she danced with friends.

As for her Oscar-winning husband, he was noticeably absent from the trip. Instead, Affleck was spotted spending time in Los Angeles. On Saturday, the Argo actor had dinner with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's 18-year-old daughter, Violet. For the casual outing, Affleck did not wear his wedding ring. However, a day later, he was seen wearing his wedding band as he arrived to his office.

Affleck and Garner also share children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, while Lopez is the mother of 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Lopez continued her European excursion on Monday. The "This Is Me Now..." singer attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. The triple-threat wore a brown cape dress, which she paired with black leather gloves and oversized sunglasses. Lopez was all smiles as she posed for photos with fans before sitting front row at the fashion presentation.

Affleck and Lopez's time apart comes amid rumors of a split. Amid the speculation, the couple -- who tied the knot in 2022 -- have been putting up a united front with outings and Lopez posting a sweet Father's Day post in honor of her husband.

However, ET learned earlier this month that the couple is trying to sell their $60.8 million home in Beverly Hills, just a year after purchasing the residence.

In May, a source close to the couple told ET that Affleck and Lopez were all too aware of their issues and were desperately trying to save their marriage.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced," the source shared, adding that the pair "are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Affleck recently opened up about his relationship with his wife and the intense fame that surrounds them.

"She's so famous... [and] people love her, and she really represents something important to people," Affleck told Kevin Hart on Peacock's Hart to Heart. "[With me,] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie.' [But] then they're like 'AAAHHHH! J.Lo!,'" he exclaimed. "It's amazing."

