Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her time away from her husband, Ben Affleck, and soaking up the sun and fun in Europe.

A source tells ET, Lopez, 54, needed a change of pace and scenery, so she opted for a vacation with her friends.

"Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer. It's been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room," the source says. "She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop."

The source adds that all of those activities aren't really Affleck's speed.

"That's never really been Ben’s scene, even when him and Jen weren't having any issues," the source adds. "Jen isn't letting the fact that Ben's not there bring her down."

Last week, TMZ obtained photos of the Atlas actress staying in a hotel in Positano, Italy. Lopez's Oscar-winning husband was noticeably absent from the trip. Instead, Affleck was spotted over the weekend spending time in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the Argo actor had dinner with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's 18-year-old daughter, Violet, at the Tasty Noodle restaurant. For the casual outing, Affleck did not wear his wedding ring. On Sunday, Affleck had his wedding ring on his finger as he arrived at his office.

Affleck and Garner also share children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez is the mother of 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

According to a source close to the family, "Jennifer’s kids are away at summer activities."

For her part, Lopez continued her fun across Europe on Monday. The "This Is Me Now..." singer attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Lopez wore a brown cape dress, which she paired with black leather gloves and oversized sunglasses. The songstress was all smiles as she posed for photos with fans before sitting front row at the fashion presentation.

Affleck and Lopez's time apart comes amid rumors of a split. The couple -- who tied the knot in 2022 -- have been putting up a united front in recent weeks with outings and Lopez's sweet Father's Day post in honor of her husband.

Despite the sporadic outings, ET learned earlier this month that she and her husband are trying to sell their $60.8 million home in Beverly Hills a year after purchasing it together.

At the end of May, one source close to the couple told ET that Affleck and Lopez were all too aware of their issues and were desperately trying to save their marriage.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced," the source shared, adding the pair "are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Affleck recently opened up about his relationship with his wife and the intense fame that surrounds them. On an episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart on Peacock, Affleck spoke about the intense limelight that follows his wife, but he did not address speculation about their marital status.

"She's so famous... [and] people love her, and she really represents something important to people," Affleck told Hart. "[With me,] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie.' [But] then they're like 'AAAHHHH! J.Lo!,'" he exclaimed. "It's amazing."

