Jennifer Lopez was all smiles at the premiere of her latest romantic comedy, Marry Me.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Lopez, who attended the Los Angeles premiere Tuesday night with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, by her side, where she couldn't help but gush about how happy she is with their rekindled romance.

"It's a great date night. We're super happy," Lopez gushed. "What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

In the film, out Friday, Lopez plays pop superstar Kat Valdez, whose highly publicized wedding is nearly called off when she finds out her fiancé, played by Maluma, has been cheating on her. It's then that Valdez picks out a total stranger in the audience, played by Owen Wilson, and decides to marry him on the spot.

As far as Marry Me mirroring her own life, Lopez told ET she there are "so many similarities" between her and the character she plays in the film.

"It's not exactly the same character, but there are a lot of things about the life, obviously," she explained. "She's a recording artist, she has her own businesses, she does branding, she had lived her life in the public eye, had some ups and down in a relationship -- anything that I could relate to, I obviously wanted to put that into the film. So, it was a good, little meta experience for me."

The pair posed for photos and embraced on the red carpet. Lopez fittingly wore white for the occasion, sporting a white, lace babydoll dress and strappy, nude heels with sequined details. The "On My Way" singer wore her caramel-colored long locks down, pairing her look with a gold, see-through clutch that feature a white, floral appliqué.

Affleck kept it dapper, as usual, wearing a black suit with white shirt, which he topped with a black peacoat for the chilly L.A. evening.

Lopez told ET she's still a staunch believer in love. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez spoke more about her relationship with the Tender Bar actor and how her and Affleck being at different points in their lives has changed their dynamic since rekindling their romance 18 years after they called off their engagement.

"I won't talk about it a lot," she said in the interview which took place in late December, of her and Affleck getting back together. "We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice."

"Yeah … having a second chance at real love … yeah," she continued. "Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed."

She also said she doesn't see another breakup with Affleck in the future.

"I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," she said. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

Marry Me hits theaters Feb. 11.

