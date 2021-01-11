'Marry Me': Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez's Romantic Comedy

Back in 2001, Jennifer Lopez released her second studio album, J.Lo, the same week as her rom-com, The Wedding Planner. With album and film alike reaching number one, "Jenny From the Block" accomplished a rare feat. Twenty years later, she may get the chance to boast yet again of having a number one film and a number one album in the same year.

After a brush of awards success with 2019’s Hustlers and a bombastic 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira, 2021 will see Lopez headline Marry Me, a new rom-com evocative of her 2000s hits which will come with its very own accompanying soundtrack.

The Premiere Date and Teaser

As its original teaser trailer promised, the rom-com was initially slated to be released in time for Valentine’s Day on 2021. But given the uncertain state of theatrical distribution in the coming months, the film is currently dated for May 14, 2021.

The Premise

Lopez plays Katalina "Kat" Valdez, a music superstar engaged to the equally successful Bastian, played by Maluma. While the two have been making music and a future together which will culminate in their livestreamed extravagant wedding, Kat finds out Bastian is having an affair moments before she’s to walk down the aisle. Calling off the engagement on the spot, she holds up a “Marry Me” sign and finds in divorced Math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) a guy willing to take her up on the offer.

What follows may well make the bulk of the film, as Kat and Charlie learn to navigate their different worlds to see if such an unlikely beginning can lead to a fulfilling partnership, but there’s no denying those early moments between Maluma and J.Lo as a power couple are sure to keep fans of both buzzing.

Lopez surprised Maluma fans during his 11:11 concert at Madison Square Garden in 2019 for a “No Me Ames” duet between ‘Kat’ and ‘Bastian.’

The Cast and Crew

Maluma, who’ll be making his big screen debut with Marry Me, has had nothing but great things to share about the experience. The Colombian singer told ET in October 2019 that he was having an "amazing" time filming Marry Me in New York. "It's been an amazing month, actually. I've been here in New York for two or three weeks shooting the movie with Jennifer," he said. "It's been such an amazing experience also working, doing music. I mean, we never stop."

In addition to Lopez, Wilson and Maluma, Marry Me boasts a formidable comedic ensemble that includes Sarah Silverman, Michelle Buteau, Jameela Jamil and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Jimmy Fallon also reportedly has a small cameo in the film.

Written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill, the film was directed by Kat Coiro, who's best known for her work on television shows like The Mick, Dead to Me and Modern Family -- as well as the upcoming She-Hulk.

The Film’s Soundtrack

Given that Lopez and Maluma are playing Latin superstars in the film, it’s no surprise to find the two have collaborated on what promises to be a much-touted soundtrack to go alongside the film’s release.

“I wanted to make an album in English and Spanish. I wanted it to be the first English movie that had a bilingual soundtrack,” J.Lo shared during a joint interview with Maluma during Billboard Latin Week.

Already the two singers have released “Pa Ti” and “Lonely,” which the two performed at the AMAs, giving fans an early taste of what they can expect as part of the Marry Me soundtrack. A title track as well as songs titled "Segundo" and "Uno en un Millón" are said to be part of the upcoming record.

“This album was actually really difficult because I wasn't making a J.Lo album. I wanted it to be different than the things that I had done. And also, I was weaving in the songs and writing them for the story,” Lopez added.

For more on Marry Me, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music From Upcoming 'Marry Me' Movie With Maluma

Maluma Says Filming 'Marry Me' With Jennifer Lopez Was an 'Amazing Experience' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Film Duet for 'Marry Me' at His NY Concert -- Watch

AMAs 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Heat Up AMAs Stage With 'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely' Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery