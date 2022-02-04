New Music Releases February 4: Jennifer Lopez & Maluma, Labrinth, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby & More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma shared the soundtrack and title track from their upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. Nicki Minaj delighted the Barbz with her return, dropping "Do We Have a Problem" with Lil Baby. And Labrinth officially released his latest Euphoria singles, "Yeh I F*ckin' Did It" and "I'm Tired."
In other impressive team-ups this week, Dr. Dre and Eminem reunited on "Gospel," Willow Smith joined Machine Gun Kelly on "emo girl" and Mandy Moore shared a sweet new duet with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, "Finding You Backwards," from the new Amazon Studios rom-com, I Want You Back.
Also, in "Where have I heard that before?" music news, Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Flamin' Hottie" ahead of her Super Bowl ad for Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos, and two Tik Tok-viral tracks got their official releases: Peach PRC's "God Is a Freak" and Maddie Zahm's "Fat Funny Friend."
Plus, new music from John Legend, Bastille, Lucy Dacus, ROSALÍA and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Marry Me" - Jennifer Lopez & Maluma
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Do We Have a Problem?" - Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Baby
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Yeh I F*ckin' Did It" / "I'm Tired" - Labrinth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Flamin' Hottie" - Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gospel" - Dr. Dre feat. Eminem
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Finding You Backwards" - Taylor Goldsmith feat. Mandy Moore
Stream it now: Amazon Exclusive
"emo girl" - Machine Gun Kelly feat. WILLOW
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"she's all i wanna be" - Tate McRae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SAOKO" - ROSALÍA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cigarettes" - Juice WRLD
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Scared Money" - YG feat. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Stay Soft" - Mitski
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tomorrow" - John Legend, Nas & Florian Picasso
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Softly" - Arlo Parks
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ACAB" - Supa Bwe feat. 7000, redveil & Chance the Rapper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"fiimy - f*ck it, i miss you" - Winnetka Bowling League & Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'm Gonna Let Her" - Cole Swindell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"God Is a Freak" - Peach PRC
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Say Nothing" - Flume feat. MAY-A
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Give Me the Future - Bastille
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Te Fuiste" - Enrique Iglesias feat. Myke Towers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
One Night in Malibu - OneRepublic
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kissing Lessons" - Lucy Dacus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BAND$" - Arizona Zervas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fat Funny Friend" - Maddie Zahm
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beach Boy" - BENEE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Especially You" - Wallows
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dope Don't Sell Itself - 2 Chainz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Your Love" - Mallrat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hate This Hometown" - Erin Kinsey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sandwich Sharer" - illuminati hotties
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bubblegum Infinity" / "Dread & Butter" - Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Guess That Was Goodbye" - Lyn Lapid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Party Sickness" - Hope Tala
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
I WANT BLOOD / i want love - Jeris Johson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Soltera" - Chesca
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"FEAR OF INTIMACY" - Jacob Sartorius
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Can’t See Stars" - Erin Rae feat. Kevin Morby
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Lulu - Good Morning Bedlam
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Trouble" - Johnny Dailey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Brag" - LAYA feat. Fivio Foreign
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"This Summer’s Day" - Sitting On Stacy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Long Way" - Luke James
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Modern Man" - Elliah Heifetz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heavenly" - Karley Scott Collins
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"If I Start a Race" from Space Dogs - Van Hughes & Nick Blaemire
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
