Nicki Minaj Does Impressive Adele Impression, Talks Motherhood

Nicki Minaj is trying her hand at embodying another top diva -- Adele! The 39-year-old rapper visited The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, and revisited Adele's iconic cover of her verses in Kanye West's 2010 song, "Monster," during a 2016 Carpool Karaoke episode.

Host Corden then asked if Nicki, who had debuted her British accent earlier in the evening, could do her best Adele impression.

"Alright, in order for me channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London," Nicki quipped in an affected accent. "Because the thing is, my accent is sort of like a posh white lady, but with Adele I sort of have to transform."

The "Do We Have a Problem" emcee continued the impersonation by using her hands and saying, "She's always so expressive, right?"

In addition to doing a killer impression of Adele, Nicki has something in common with the "Hello" singer beyond music -- they're both moms.

Nicki has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, whom she's nicknamed "Papa Bear," with husband Kenneth Petty.

"I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe, makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person," Nicki said of how she's changed since becoming a mom. "Not that you forgive people and you want everybody around you, because I've forgiven people recently and not necessarily wanted them in my space. But just have peace, move on, God bless you."

Nicki realizes just how fortunate she is, thanks to her little guy.

"When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I'm so blessed. We are so blessed, y'all. Because I realize so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child, not everybody gets that blessing," she explained. "So when you have a little baby, you're reminded every day, 'Oh my God, thank you God, thank you for this gift.'"

It seems that Papa Bear, whose real name Nicki has not publicly shared, has some of his mom's signature sass.

"He's just walking around telling everybody, grown adults, 'What you doing?'" she quipped. "Like, if I'm feeding him his food and I take a little bit too long with the next spoon, he's like, 'What you doing?' I'm like, 'What are you doing? I'm feeding you!'"

When asked to describe the "vibe" of her house, she joked, "Papa Bear mania, Papa Bear does what he wants and gets on everybody's nerves, all day, all night, doesn't let us sleep, and just walks around bossing us around all day. That's the vibe of my house."

It seems the little guy has even taken over his parents' bedroom.

"I had a beautiful, peaceful, fly, elegant master bedroom, now in the side of my bedroom, it's like he has his own apartment in my bedroom," Nicki joked. "It's old stuff too because I don't want to throw it away, I'm like a hoarder because everything reminds me of him as a baby."

