Nicki Minaj Explains Why She’s Not Attending the 2021 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj is skipping out on the 2021 Met Gala. The award-winning rapper and new mom shared that with the COVID-19 pandemic still on the rise, she didn't want to risk her nearly one-year-old son's health by attending the event.

"I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself," Minaj wrote after a fan noted that her last public appearance was over a year ago.

Minaj also revealed that the gala was requiring celebrities to be vaccinated to attend and that getting the vaccine wasn't something she was willing to do right now.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️," the Pink Friday rapper shared on Twitter.

Minaj, who was noticeably absent at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, shared that she previously contracted COVID, and had to isolate from her son in the process. The rapper also noted that Drake told her that he was infected with the coronavirus, despite being vaccinated.

"I was prepping for VMAs then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile," she explained.

Despite MInaj's apprehension about getting the shot, she did clarify that she would get vaccinated to go on tour and even recommended getting the vaccine to another hesitant fan who too had to get the shot in order to work.

"I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc," Minaj replied.

While Minaj is still making music, having most recently released an updated version of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, featuring several new tracks, her main focus these days seems to be her son, who she playfully calls, "Papa Bear." In another tweet, the rapper explain how motherhood has changed her.

"More patience & understanding with everyone. He makes me so happy," she shared.

Earlier this month, Minaj gave her "Barbz" a rare glimpse at life at home with her husband, Kenneth Petty and their 11-month-old son.

"Papa, say, 'Me and mommy laughed at that.' Booboo, what you doing? Say 'Hi!'," 38-year-old Minaj says in the video. Before long, the baby, who turns 1 on Sept. 30, responds with a simple, "Hi,' seemingly saying his first word, much to his mom and dad's delight.

In another clip, the first-time mom tried getting "Papa" to say more words like, "I know I’m a cute boy," but he continued scooting in his baby walker towards his mom, who appears to be holding the camera.

While Minaj has been fairly private when it comes to her baby boy; she shared the first photos of him in January, three months after he was born.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year," she wrote at the time. "Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

Minaj added, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there." The rapper also sent "big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

See more in the video below.

