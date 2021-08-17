Drake Says He Had COVID-19 in Response to a Fan Questioning His Hairstyle
Drake is joining a list of celebrities who have contracted COVID-19. The "What's Next" rapper responded to a fan account that poked fun at his hairstyle, revealing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and is still dealing with some of the side effects, including hair loss.
"That heart is stressed 💀😭," the fan wrote, referring to a small heart that Drake, 34, has shaved into the top left corner of his head.
"I had COVID that s**t grew in weird I had to start again 😂," the singer responded. "It's coming back don’t diss."
Drake isn't the only celeb to suffer from hair loss after contracting COVID-19. Actress Alyssa Milano shared that she too experienced "extreme hair loss" along with the "brain fog" many deal with after testing positive for the virus.
"It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin," she told Dr. Mehmet Oz on an October 2020 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. "Along with that also, I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorize dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening."
Drake previously opened up about his experience with COVID-19 after testing negative for the virus early on in the pandemic. The "God's Plan" rapper revealed that he had to get tested after hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant, who tested positive for the flu-like virus.
"Yeah, i had to get tested, but it came back negative," he shared on an Instagram Live at the time, adding, "The test was uncomfortable though. They put that Q-tip all the way (points to his nose) in your thoughts and s**t."
For more on Drake, watch the video below.
