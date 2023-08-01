Jennifer Lopez is taking fans inside her sun-soaked birthday celebration, sharing new photos and videos of a pool party hosted by Ben Affleck in the couple's new home.

"Thank you for all the birthday love. Here's a lil peek into my party," the 54-year-old superstar wrote Monday in her On the JLO newsletter. "Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!"

In what was surely one of the party highlights, Lopez can be seen dancing on top of a table in a slinky, backless dress as Lizzo's "About Damn Time" plays over the sound system. The Marry Me actress appears to be having the time of her life as partygoers cheer her on.

"Birthday mood... all month!!" she captioned the moment. "It's always a good day when Lola comes to play..."

Lopez, whose birthday was on July 24, previously shared a handful of snapshots from the day on Instagram, but this marks the first time she's giving fans video evidence of the fun-filled festivities. She also showed off additional photos of Affleck, as well as a glorious display of fresh flowers that filled up an entire table.

"I always liked having my birthday in July!" she continued in her newsletter. "The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed."

Lopez's newsletter comes as a source tells ET that Lopez and Affleck -- who got married in a lavish ceremony in August 2022 -- are "doing well" as they are "acclimating to their day-to-day lives."

"They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source adds.

As ET previously reported, the couple closed on a $60 million home together in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills in May after two years of house hunting.

Developed by Gala Asher, the 46,000 square-foot, 5-acre home boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The lavish mansion also includes an indoor sports complex with a basketball court, a pickleball court, a gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar. But that's not all! There's a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guard house, and a 12-car garage, with additional parking space for up to 80 vehicles, according to the estate listing.

As the pair have settled into their new home, they have been focused on making the process "as comfortable as possible" for their kids. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"They know that everyone has been getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during the process," the source tells ET. "They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer."

Last month, Lopez and Affleck celebrated the first anniversary of their whirlwind Las Vegas nuptials. Of course, the triple-threat star memorialized the moment in one of the best ways she knows how -- a song!

Lopez teased fans with a snippet of her upcoming track, "Midnight Trip to Vegas," on her Instagram broadcast channel and revealed the special lyrics to the song in her On the JLO newsletter.

Following their Las Vegas ceremony, the two stars tied the knot a second time a month later with an elaborate event with loved ones at Affleck's Georgia estate.

As for Lopez's upcoming new music, she's already announced her long-awaited ninth studio album -- her first since 2014 -- is a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me... Then, and is aptly titled This Is Me... Now.

