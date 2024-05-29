When you say, "If you know, you know," it has to be in reference to something anyone else might actually know. Which might be why Jennifer Lopez's cryptic and evasive answer to a 2022 interview question went viral -- and now fans are getting some answers.

Recently, some fans took to TikTok to call out a response Lopez gave in her chat with Vogue for their "73 Questions" series. When asked what her "go-to order at the bodega" was when she lived in the Bronx, Lopez said, "A ham and cheese on a roll, with an orange drink -- if you know, you know -- and a small bag of chips."

The clip resurfaced earlier this year when some baffled New Yorkers took to TikTok to try and figure out exactly what the "orange drink" might be. Some visited different Bronx bodegas and attempted to see what orange drinks might be available -- only to find that there were quite a few types of orange drinks, and no reason to think any of them might be more J.Lo-approved than any others.

Now, however, the songstress is shedding some light on the mystery, which has sent more than a few people down a real weird beverage-based rabbit hole. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in an interview released on Wednesday, Lopez revealed the surprising true nature of the "orange drink."

"I know that there was a lot of talk about it. But the orange drink was basically … it's just a plain orange drink," Lopez said, not doing much to elucidate.

However, while she didn't remember the name brand, she was able to describe the drink, which provided some clarity. Lopez explained, "It came in a little plastic container with a little bit of aluminum foil over it. And it wasn't called anything except orange drink or grape drink or whatever."

Jennifer Lopez, who claims her go-to bodega meal when she lived in the Bronx was a ham and cheese on a roll, potato chips and an 'orange drink.' - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"There was orange, a grape, and a fruit punch. And that's why I said, 'If you know, you know,' because you bought it in the bodega and I used to go after school and get that for like … I mean, this is many, many years ago, it was worth 25 cents, and I got it with a bag of potato chips," Lopez added. "And that was like my after-school treat for myself."

While it's impossible to know for sure, it would appear that the after-school sweet treat Lopez enjoyed imbibing on occasion was likely a Little Hug fruit-flavored drink. They come in little plastic barrels and are sealed with a tinfoil lid. They were also known colloquially as "quarter waters" because of their price -- which also lines up with Lopez's description.

Little Hug juice drinks, which may be what Jennifer Lopez referred to as 'orange drink.' - Little Hug/Walmart.com

While the mystery of her "orange drink" choice has now been (seemingly) solved, fans can go back to the other big question on everyone's mind: What is going on with her and husband Ben Affleck?

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that there's trouble in paradise when it comes to their marriage, but both have refrained from commenting on speculation -- and Lopez even shut questions down directly when asked during a press event while promoting her new film, Atlas.

A source recently confirmed to ET that the couple is taking time apart from one another and has been having issues for a while.

The source says, "Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story' - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lopez may especially be having a hard time.

"Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career," the source continues. "She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."

Earlier this month, another source told ET that a marriage stressor for Affleck is feeling like the "Let's Get Loud" singer is difficult to satisfy.

"Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that's one of the issues they're facing," the source said. "Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It's part of why Jen loves him, but also why she's upset with him."

The source noted, "She tries to play it off like she doesn't care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her. Ben and Jen are going through normal problems and nothing scandalous is going on," adding: "Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high."

RELATED CONTENT: