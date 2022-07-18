The Best Fashion Finds from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale: Free People, Farm Rio, Alo Yoga and More
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has finally arrived and the retailer's biggest sale of the year does not disappoint. After weeks of member-only discounts, there is a massive amount of deals on trending styles that everyone can shop. Nordstrom only hosts this expansive sale once a year, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with new summer styles from Birkenstock, Alo Yoga, UGG and more of your go-to brands at some of the lowest prices of the season.
As of Friday, July 15, you don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the best-selling summer styles like Free People miniskirts and comfortable leggings with pockets from Zella. There are over 6,000 deals on just about anything you might be looking for at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, but the best Black Friday-level discounts are selling out fast.
Through Monday, August 1 at 2:59 a.m. EST, the best fashion finds at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are majorly marked down for everything you have in store this year. From travel totes to activewear, sunglasses, and even winter coats, check out the best fashion deals to shop at Nordstrom now. Shopping on a budget? Make sure to also check out the best Nordstrom deals under $50.
The pleated structure makes it even easier to dress this miniskirt up or down. Pair it with a puff sleeve top or another new style from Free People.
Enter an island paradise in this flower-powered midi fashioned with voluminous puff sleeves and an open back with beaded tassels.
Protect your eyes from the summer sun with these Ray-Bans and look fashionable in the process.
Made with lightweight and breathable materials, these Nike running shoes will keep you comfortable during your workout.
These ribbed joggers from Alo will have you feeling extra comfy.
This green printed minidress is your new beach getaway essential this summer.
A sheer long-sleeve blouse makes a beautifully breezy look for the summertime. Stand out on your next summer vacation with this bright yellow top.
Made from breathable cotton, this Adidas T-shirt will keep you cool and stylish all season long.
Get a sculpted look or build a layered look with the Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit.
Prepare for your next workout in style thanks to these Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings.
You can't beat a classic pair of denim jeans by Levi's. The tapered design creates a structured silhouette that can pull together any outfit.
Puff sleeves are an ongoing trend for a good reason — they're super cute and versatile.
