Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs Following Hospitalization

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her body!

Less than a week after announcing she was "really sick" and unable to attend Paris Fashion Week, the 22-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram to show off her toned bod.

Wearing a gray sports bra and dark sweats, Jenner's abs and arms look as fit as can be, something she acknowledges by captioning the clip: "OK, my body is really pulling the f**k through these days."

Last week, Jenner announced on Twitter that she was "heartbroken" to miss Paris Fashion Week -- where she was set to debut her makeup collaboration with Balmain -- and a rep for the reality star confirmed to ET that she was hospitalized, but doing well under a doctor's care.

Just days later, Jenner gave fans a health update, telling them in an Instagram Story that she's "feeling so much better."

"I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the well wishes to my friends to my followers," she added. "I really appreciate it."

Jenner appears to be feeling better now as she's shared many pics on social media, including one of her and mom Kris Jenner looking chic in all-black while on a private plane.

"Business meetings," she captioned the snap.

Here's more on Jenner's health scare.

