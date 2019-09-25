Kylie Jenner has announced she's very ill and will have to miss a major appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared the news on Twitter, and a rep for Jenner confirmed to ET that she is in the hospital, but doing well under doctor's care. According to TMZ, Jenner has been battling an intense illness and has been having "severe flu-like symptoms," including nausea and dizziness.

In her message to her fans, Jenner said she was "heartbroken" to be missing the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week due to her illness. Kylie recently teamed up with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a new makeup collection.

"So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier," she writes. "Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit. "

Jenner also was a no-show at the Emmys on Sunday, after she was scheduled to present the award for Outstanding Competition Program with her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner. A source close to Jenner told ET that she missed out on the presenting gig because she is sick.

Her sisters did, however, still manage to create a stir at the Emmys, when it appears the audience laughed at them while they presented the award. ET later spoke to Kardashian family friend Kathy Griffin, who explained why Kim probably won't care about the Emmys audience laughing at her. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kathy Griffin Says Kim Kardashian Won't Care About Emmys Audience Laughing at Her

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Made a Cameo in a Tupac Music Video When She Was 14 Years Old

Did Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Laughed at While Presenting at 2019 Emmys?

Related Gallery