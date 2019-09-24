Kylie Jenner Teams Up With Balmain for Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner is launching a makeup collection with luxury Parisian fashion house, Balmain.

The 22-year-old billionaire beauty mogul announced on Tuesday that she is collaborating with friend and Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, on new shades of the High Gloss, Lip Kit and KyShadow Palette, with prices ranging from $16 to $75.

Jenner revealed a sneak peek at the campaign on Instagram, sharing a pic of her and Rousteing rocking an iridescent plunging mini dress with sharp, structured shoulders and complementary gradient pink eyeshadow and a brown nude glossy lip.

The new collection will drop on Friday, in conjunction with the Balmain spring/summer 2020 fashion show that'll take place during Paris Fashion Week. This marks the first time Jenner's beauty line will officially be used in a fashion show, for which she acts as the artistic director of makeup.

Kylie x Balmain will feature new packaging, designed after Balmain's fall/winter 2019 runway show's street art prints and pastel colors, including the pink shade of the Balmain jumpsuit Jenner wore to the 2019 GRAMMYs.

"I've always been a huge fan of Olivier's work for Balmain. His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that's how I've always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics," Jenner said in a press release. "About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I'm so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show."

Although Jenner was a no-show on Sunday for the 2019 Emmys due to illness, we hope to see the social media star at the Balmain show on Friday.

