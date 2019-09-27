Kylie Jenner is on the mend!

The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story on Friday to give fans a health update after she had to miss the Balmain show for Paris Fashion Week.

"Alright so before I get into this, into this, I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the well wishes to my friends to my followers," Jenner says, while showing off the packaging for her new Kylie Cosmetics X Balmain collaboration. "I really appreciate it. I'm feeling so much better."

Earlier this week, the reality star took to Instagram to update her fans after being hospitalized.

Revealing that she's "really sick and unable to travel," Jenner noted that she would not be able to travel to Paris Fashion Week for the runway show collaboration. Balmain's collection featured Kyle Cosmetics looks to complement the line, which Jenner then featured on her Instagram Story.

She also wrote, "Wish I could be there soooooo bad!!! Kill it!!!"

For more from Jenner, watch the clip below:

