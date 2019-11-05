Happy birthday to everyone's favorite momager!

Kris Jenner turned 64 on Tuesday and, naturally, her famous kids took to social media to share some love.

Khloe Kardashian blew up her Instagram Stories with sweet photos of Kris and videos. Several clips included Kris enjoying some cocktails and goofing off. She also featured some of Kris' best catchphrases like, "You're only as happy as your least favorite child," and "Kim, you're doing amazing, sweetie," which she famously said while Kim Kardashian West was posing for Playboy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe also posted a sweet photo of herself in the pool with her mom and her daughter, True, where all three are sticking their tongues out.

Kendall Jenner took the sentimental route, posting black-and-white photos of herself as a baby with Kris giving her kisses.

"Happy birthday momma @krisjenner," she captioned the photos.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian took things up a notch, posting a hilarious video of Kris attempting to rap Kanye West's "Mercy."

"Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included)," Kourtney captioned the clip.

Kim shared sweet pics with her mom, tweeting, "Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much! Happy Birthday @KrisJenner."

Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. pic.twitter.com/zHObV2LL3p — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 5, 2019

You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much! Happy Birthday @KrisJenner — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 5, 2019

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How the Kardashian-Jenners Won Halloween 2019 Embed Code Restart

Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrates Kendall's Birthday With Touching Throwback Photos

Kim Kardashian Says She Has Gained 18 Pounds A Year After Controversial Weight Loss

Kim Kardashian Debuts Third Halloween Costume: Meet the 'West Worms'

Related Gallery