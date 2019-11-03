Kim Kardashian West shared in a new video that she's gained about 18 pounds in the last year.

On Saturday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed the weight gain in a video in her Instagram Story as she was about to hit the gym with trainer Melissa Alcantara, prior to eating dinner.

"OK, so we're doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do with this one [Alcantara], but I figured we have to get into it at some point," Kim said in the clip. "And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago."

"To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs," she added. "It's my eating. I work out but it's like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I'm 40."

Instagram

On Sunday morning, Kim was once again breaking a sweat in the gym, sharing a video of herself on a machine in her Instagram Story and writing alongside, "A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!"

In August 2018, Kim, revealed that she'd gotten down to 116 pounds, which prompted concern among fans and followers. Ultimately, she apologized for a number of comments she'd made when celebrating her weight loss.

Over the weekend, Kim also showcased her family's latest Halloween costumes, which included a sci-fi bug theme and another in which the gang, minus North and herself, paid tribute to the characters of the 2016 animated film Sing.

Saint dressed as Johnny, the singing gorilla, while Chicago dress up as Ash, the punk-rock porcupine. As for husband Kanye West and baby Psalm? The rapper sported a big, blue gorilla outfit and jumpsuit as Johnny's dad and his youngest child wore a matching blue onesie as Johnny's brother.

The gang has previously dressed up as the characters of the classic animated series, The Flintstones, and Kim has created a costume and video recreating a beloved sequence from Legally Blonde.

See more on Kim in the clip below.

GET MORE KUWTK UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Debuts Third Halloween Costume: Meet the 'West Worms'

Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her Birthday Early With Rob Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Bieber and More

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids in Flintstones Halloween Looks as Khloe Goes Cruella De Vil With True

Related Gallery