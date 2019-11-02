Kim Kardashian Debuts Third Halloween Costume: Meet the 'West Worms'

Kim Kardashian West and her family can't seem to get enough of Halloween!

The reality star took to social media on Saturday, Nov. 2 to debut a third costume, the "West Worms."

Kim and what appears to be her husband, Kanye West, pulled out all the stops for their out-of-this-world ensembles, with daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 5 months, rocking matching bugged-out looks.

Fans of the famous family were quick to comment, jokingly calling Kim out for still celebrating the holiday days later. "Umm, Kim, you do know it's Nov. 2 right?" one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "So late but this is NEXT LEVEL y'all. You win Halloween!"

In case you missed it, Kim's first Halloween look of 2019 was Elle Woods, aka Reese Witherspoon's iconic character in Legally Blonde. Kim -- who is an aspiring lawyer in real life -- sported a number of different looks to film a parody video of Elle's Harvard Law admissions speech:

Later, she got together with her family to dress up as the Flintstones. Kim sported a spot-on Betty Rubble look, while North and Saint dressed as Wilma and Fred Flintstone respectively. Meanwhile, Chicago was adorably dressed as baby Pebbles, with Psalm as Bamm Bamm. And it appears Kanye was incognito again in a full dinosaur suit as Dino.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL," Kim explained via Instagram. "We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!"

