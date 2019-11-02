Ariana Grande went all out for Halloween 2019!

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram late Friday, sharing a series of pics and videos from the theme party she hosted at her home.

Grande revealed that she hired design planner Tricia Smith Brown to transform her place into a "haunted hotel," and judging from what we've seen on social media, everything turned out spectacularly spooky.

"Thank you @triciasmithbrown & team for transforming my home into the most stunning, haunted hotel," Grande gushed. "I can’t believe how incredible everything and everyone was. thank you for making all my spooky, twisted, twilight zone dreams come true."

If the decorations weren't epic enough, the guest list was even better! "Ariana's Twilight Zone" party was completely star-studded, with celebs like Demi Lovato, Lizzo and more in attendance. Grande's brother, Frankie, shared black-and-white photos of those at the party to his own Instagram page early Saturday, captioning the post, "The family that scares together... 👻👻👻👻."

"Halloween at the grande’s 🎃," another post read, of the famous siblings posing next to skeletons and candles.

See more pics below:

Instagram Stories

The Grandes weren't the only family who went over-the-top for Halloween this year, however. Watch the video below to see how the Kardashians and Jenners celebrated!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Dresses Up as Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde' Character

Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Dresses as Billie Eilish for Halloween and Gets a Treat From Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids in Flintstones Halloween Looks as Khloe Goes Cruella De Vil With True

How the Kardashian-Jenners Won Halloween 2019 Embed Code Restart How the Kardashian-Jenners Won Halloween 2019

Related Gallery