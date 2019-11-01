The heartwarming Halloween snaps keep coming!

Rob Kardashian took to social media on Friday afternoon to share his adorable, matching father-daughter costume.

The reality star and his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, dressed up as characters from the popular animated children’s movie and TV series, Trolls.

In one photo, little Dream, who Rob shares with his ex, Blac Chyna, sported a bright pink wig bigger than her head, while clutching her hands together and posing for the lens.

“Poppy Troll dressed up with Papa Troll for #Halloween 💕 #Dream,” he captioned the image.

Another post showed Rob wearing a funky pink-and-white wig, and matching pink moustache, while posing with his mom, Kris Jenner. The 32-year-old appeared in good shape and good spirits.

“Halloween 2019 🎃 @halfwaydead 💀🖤 @krisjenner,” he wrote alongside the snap.

ET learned that Rob also took some time on Halloween to attend his sister, Kendall Jenner's, early birthday bash at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood, California.

The celebrations come just days after Rob was spotted looking noticeably slimmer while out to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian West’s recent 39th birthday.

A source tells ET that the Kardashian-Jenner clan couldn't be more thrilled to have Rob around for family events again.

“Rob has been working out regularly and eating healthy and although it hasn’t been easy, he has lost weight," the source says. "Rob’s main focus has always been his daughter and that was the main reason he wanted to get healthy. The family is happy to see Rob happy and have him around for major events and holidays. Rob is in a very good place and this is only the beginning of his transition.”

The reality star has been working hard to maintain his health and fitness, and in June, a source told ET that he was ”taking his health seriously and has been working out and eating better."

"Rob wants to be around as long as possible for his daughter, Dream, and in doing so, knew he needed to take control of his health," the source shared. "Rob has lost some weight, but has a long way to go."

Sister Khloe Kardashian reiterated that Rob was successfully improving his health and wellness while talking to ET later in the summer.

"Rob is doing great. He really is," she dished. "He goes to Kim's, he's worked out for the past five days or so and he's kicking a**.”

See more on how the stars celebrated Halloween below.

