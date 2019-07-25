Where Rob Kardashian's Health and Weight Loss Efforts Stand Now

After struggling with his health and weight for years, Rob Kardashian is buckling down and focusing on getting fit.

It's been over a month since Rob first revealed that he was once again hitting the gym, and a source tells ET that the reality star "has been taking his health seriously and has been working out and eating better."

"Rob wants to be around as long as possible for his daughter, Dream, and in doing so, knew he needed to take control of his health," the source adds.

The 32-year-old clothing designer and father of one commemorated the first day of his exercise training with a post to Twitter, showing the inside of his gym back on June 17. About a month later, he shared another pic of his gym's free-weights rack, which he captioned, "Deadddd."

Day 1 all good 💪💪🤰🏻🤰🏻🖖🖖 pic.twitter.com/mIf10wdtSu — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

The source tells ET that the efforts have been effective, and he's going to be sticking with it to get in even better shape and stay healthy. "Rob has lost some weight, but has a long way to go," the source shares.

As for his daughter, Dream, and his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, the source says the pair is putting the needs of their little girl first, before their own tumultuous relationship.

"Rob and Chyna co-parent and are in a good place, but don’t communicate much," the source shares. "They want what is best for Dream and that starts with not having any drama."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has faced challenges with his health and weight over the years, but in January, a source told ET that he was “happier” and “getting healthier” while focusing on fatherhood.

For more on Rob's ongoing efforts to reclaim his life and health, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Evelyn Lozada Addresses Her Flirty Tweets With 'Nice Guy' Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's Family Supporting His Weight Loss Journey: 'Everyone Wants Healthy and Happy Rob Back'

Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian for Trying to Block Dream From Appearing On Her Show

Related Gallery