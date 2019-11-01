Kendall Jenner got her birthday festivities started early with a star-studded costume party on Halloween.

The model turns 24 years old on Sunday and celebrated with a private party at hot spot Blind Dragon in West Hollywood on Thursday night. A source tells ET that her 32-year-old brother, Rob Kardashian, made a rare public appearance at the bash, as did her 40-year-old sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Many of Kendall's A-list celebrity friends were also in attendance including Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Hailey Bieber, Gigi and Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, Jaden Smith and Luka Sabbat.

It appears a Halloween birthday party for Kendall is a family tradition. She shared an adorable video on Instagram of her celebrating her fourth birthday on Halloween night in 1999, narrated by her mother, Kris Jenner.

"Keeping the Halloween birthday party alive for mom," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kendall looked incredible at her bash on Thursday dressed as a glamorous forest fairy, rocking a feathery gold dress and wings.

Attendees also rocked amazing costumes including Gigi as Jim Carrey's character in The Mask and Bella as Catwoman.

Kendall shared videos on her Instagram Story of her guests clearly enjoying themselves, including Kourtney (dressed as a cowgirl) dancing with Kacey (dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader) and Hailey dancing to Drake's "Nice for What" dressed as Lola Bunny from Space Jam.

Our source says that after the party at Blind Dragon, the group headed to Delilah for a late-night meal. In a video published by TMZ, Rob is spotted entering Delilah after 1 a.m. in an orange hoodie and a blue baseball cap along with Kylie Jenner's close friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

It appears Rob is getting more and more comfortable being out and about after years of shying away from the spotlight. Earlier this month, he attended his sister, Kim Kardashian West's, 39th birthday party, looking noticeably slimmer. In July, a source told ET that he was "taking his health seriously and has been working out and eating better."

