A month after news surfaced of their split, Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, have been hanging out “more and more,” a source tells ET.

The former couple is said to be in a “good place” and enjoyed Halloween festivities together over recent days.

“Travis and Kylie spent Halloween together and enjoyed a night of trick-or-treating with their daughter Stormi,” the source says. “Kylie also threw a big Halloween party for the family, which included a pumpkin patch, candy stations, dessert table, bartenders, craft station for the kids and much more.”

“Kylie and Travis are in a really good place, and are slowly hanging out with one another more and more,” the source continues. “They aren’t back together, but neither is seeing anyone else right.”

In early October, multiple outlets reported that the two were taking a break.

At the time, a source confirmed that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, had not "been together as a couple for roughly a month."

Another source told ET that this wasn’t the first time the pair had taken a break, with the two said to have previously gone their separate ways in February after rumors surfaced that Scott had cheated.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his rep told ET in a statement.

The cosmetics mogul and musician were first linked in April 2017 and welcomed Stormi in February 2018.



Despite the reported split, they were said to be "great at co-parenting" Stormi, according to a source.

