True Thompson Has a Fairy-Themed Party With Cousin Dream Kardashian

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian are as close as can be!

The adorable cousins spent time together over the weekend, which True's famous mom, Khloe Kardashian, documented on her Instagram Story.

Khloe first posted pics of True sitting near Rob Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter as they played with sidewalk chalk. In the pics, Dream looked like a princess in a blue tutu dress and silver headband as 1-year-old True rocked a red-and-white tie-dye look.

Later, True and Dream had a magical bash, complete with grownup fairies there to entertain the girls. For the occasion, Dream rocked the same blue dress -- this time with a matching hair tie and coordinating fairy wings -- while True wore a similar pink look, to which she added a unicorn headband and flower crown.

The cute cousins spent time together back in August, which Rob -- who shares dream with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna -- documented on social media.

At the time, the duo sported swimsuits as they lounged at the pool, with Dream opting for a floral one-piece, dramatic straw hat, and pink sunglasses, while True wore a cherry-printed suit with a white hat.

"My little lady acts like she's 50 years old," Rob quipped of his daughter.

My little lady acts like she’s 50 years old 🤣🤣😭💙💙 pic.twitter.com/vOyMO0ZQWh — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 5, 2019

Khloe -- who shares True with her ex, Tristan Thompson -- also posted a shot from the sweet day, which featured the two girls munching on snacks from their high chairs. "Happy Sunday," she wrote alongside the pic.

Watch the video below for more on the Kardashian family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Tried to Kiss Her Before True's 1st Birthday

Rob Kardashian Jokes Daughter Dream 'Acts Like She's 50' in New Pics

Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Critic After Making ‘Vacation Calories’ Joke With True and Chicago Pic

Related Gallery