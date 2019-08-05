Rob Kardashian is sharing adorable photos of his 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old reality star tweeted two pics of his and Blac Chyna's daughter. Dream was super cute as usual, posing in a swimsuit while enjoying family time in the heat.

"My little lady acts like she’s 50 years old 🤣🤣😭💙💙," Rob joked alongside a pic of Dream rocking a big straw hat and sunglasses.

Another priceless snap showed Dream with her arm around her 1-year-old cousin, True -- Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian's, daughter with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe also shared a picture of the cousins' day out together on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

A source recently told ET that Rob is currently focusing on a healthier lifestyle, and "has been taking his health seriously and has been working out and eating better."

"Rob wants to be around as long as possible for his daughter, Dream, and in doing so, knew he needed to take control of his health," the source said. "Rob has lost some weight, but has a long way to go."

As for his relationship with 31-year-old Chyna, the source said the two were working it out.

"Rob and Chyna co-parent and are in a good place, but don't communicate much," the source shared. "They want what is best for Dream and that starts with not having any drama."

ET also spoke to Khloe and Scott Disick in June, when they gave an update on Rob's health after he shared with his social media followers that he was hitting the gym. Watch the video below for more:

