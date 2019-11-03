It's Kendall Jenner's birthday!

On Sunday, the model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 24 and, as has become the custom, her famous family showered her with touching posts on Instagram to mark the special occasion, First was her momager, Kris Jenner, who shared several photos spanning Kendall's childhood, teens and into adulthood.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!!" Kris gushed in the caption. "You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I'm so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, ❤️ Mommy #HappyBirthdayKendall 🎂."

Kris also shared a then-and-now side-by-side images featuring Kendall in a tutu back in the day and fairly recently, writing alongside, "My angel girl 💕."

Kendall's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, followed suit, sharing pics of her and the birthday girl growing up together. She also included some videos in her slideshow, including one of Kendall cracking up after crashing a bike on a roadside.

"It's your birthday boo!! I pray everyone is singing Happy birthday @kendalljenner!! Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I've ever known!" Khloe wrote. "Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter! I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it's an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another's best friends. I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side."

"I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are. I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you've ever had comes true! I love you so much," Khloe continued. "As lame as this sounds I feel like I love my siblings more and more every day. Happy birthday Kenny!! We celebrate you always sister 💋."

Kim Kardashian West also celebrated Kendall's birthday with a throwback photo featuring her and her sister when Kendall was just a girl, writing: "My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate you today."

The oldest sister of the gang, Kourtney Kardashian, shared several photos in her Instagram Story showcasing her and Kendall with one word on each, spelling out, "happy… birthday…auntie... kenny !!"

Although Kendall's little sis, Kylie Jenner, hasn't posted about her birthday (yet), she was on hand on Thursday for her birthday bash on Halloween in West Hollywood. The private gathering was held at the Blind Dragon and was attended by a slew of big Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Hailey Bieber, Gigi and Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, Jaden Smith and Luka Sabbat.

For the gathering, Kendall chose a stunning forest fairy costume, complete with a feathery dress, wings and an antler crown.

Kylie shared a photo from the get-together featuring her and siblings Kendall and Rob Kardashian, writing: "5am birthday adventures with my two fav people."

See more on the Kar-Jenners below.

