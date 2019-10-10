Kendall Jenner Kisses Bella Hadid in Birthday Tribute Post

Happy Birthday, Bella Hadid!

On Wednesday, the supermodel turned 23 and in honor of the occasion, her closest friends and family shared plenty of photos and videos of the leggy star on social media.

Kendall Jenner posted a flirty clip of herself straddling Bella on her Instagram Story as Bella leans forward and gives her a quick kiss on the lips as their friends cheer.

"Happy birthday sexy @bellahadid," Kendall captioned the clip, which appears to be from the Wireless Festival in London, England, back in July.

She also shared photos of the two models drinking wine and flicking off the camera as they traveled the world together.

Bella's older sister, Gigi Hadid, also shared several shots with her little sis on Instagram.

"INTL. @bellahadid DAY 🦋🌊💕 MY VERY OWN CUSTOM CABBAGE PATCH KID I RAISED RIGHT FROM THE SEEDLING ! THNX @yolanda.hadid !" Gigi captioned a sweet throwback shot of the two sisters sitting on the beach.

Gigi also posted a more recent pic with Bella, writing, "Wishing the HAPPIEST 23rd year around the sun to my custom bestie sweet sissy @bellahadid 🌼 Your big heart and contagious light bless every life you touch. I’m lucky and grateful to do it all with you. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN WORDS 🥂🥂🥂 B. DAY celebrations continue !!! 🥂🥂."

Bella celebrated her birthday with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Gigi, at a Color Me Mine paint studio and ended up riding horses with her sis later in the day.

For more from Bella, watch the clip below:

