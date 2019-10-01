Gigi Hadid was not amused on Monday at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 show. The 24-year-old model was busy strutting her stuff on a Parisian rooftop built inside the Grand Palais when a prankster leapt up on the catwalk, joining in with the other Chanel models in a mocking fashion.

The woman, who has been identified as Marie Benoliel (aka Marie S'Infiltre), is a French YouTuber known for her antics.

Clad in a tweed black and white Chanel-inspired suit and wide-brim hat, Benoliel had seemingly free reign of the runway. That is, until she came face-to-face with Hadid. As she tried to pass the seasoned pro, Hadid took hold of her shoulder and turned her around, escorting her off the runway.

Hadid did not acknowledge the incident on social media, choosing instead to repost videos without the prankster from the show on her Instagram Story.

The official Chanel account also did not speak about the incident, but posted a photo of Hadid posing on the rooftop set.

"Model Gigi Hadid wearing an entirely sequined top and a belted mini short in a Parisian rooftop setting at the Spring-Summer 2020 show," the caption reads.

The brand did release a statement about the incident to ET, saying, "This person is a comedian known for this type of prank. She had crashed another runway recently. Her presence on the catwalk was not planned. Security guards simply led her to the exit at the end of the show."

Cardi B, who was in attendance at the show, told WWD afterward, "I got a little scared when homegirl flew out there."

Hadid has previously been the subject of another prankster. In 2016, she was attacked by Ukrainian Vtalii Sediuk, who is known for his red-carpet pranks, during Milan Fashion Week. At the time, Hadid elbowed the man in self defense. She later tweeted, "I'm a HUMAN BEING and had EVERY RIGHT to defend myself. How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to man-handle a complete stranger. He ran quick tho."

