Eva Longoria's son, Santiago, is a mini superstar!

TheDora and the Lost City of Gold actress was part of the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. While the beauty brand's spokesperson looked stunning as she walked down the catwalk it an all-black ensemble, it was her baby boy who stole the show.

The 1-year-old cutie, whom Longoria shares with husband José Antonio Bastón, was adorably dressed in a button-up top, teal sweater with green patches on the elbows, plaid pants and beige shoes. While making his runway debut, Santi was calm as his famous mom posed for pics with the rest of the models and actresses.

However, Andie MacDowell, Cheryl Cole and Camila Cabello couldn't get enough of the little one's sweet face.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Being cute was hard work! Towards the end of the show, the tiny tot appeared to be ready for a snooze. While the confetti was falling, he snuggled up to Longoria and closed his eyes.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The runway show was a celebration of beauty, fashion and female empowerment, and also featured Aishwarya Rai, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and and Liya Kebede.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

ET caught up with Longoria in July, where she opened up about how her motherly instincts were in full swing on the set Dora.

"Everybody's [his] uncle and aunt because he's been on many a set since he was born, this being the first," Longoria said of Dora, in which she plays the titular teen's mom. "My instincts in this movie were completely bonkers because I was a new mom."

"Dora's, like, running in the jungle, holding a snake, running into crumbling, falling rocks, [and] I'm like, 'I would never let my child do that!'" she quipped. "The director was like, 'Right, but it's Dora.' I'm like, 'OK. OK.'"

She's also expressed how becoming a mom has intensified her passion to give back.

"The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy," Longoria told ET at another event. "Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!'"

See more in the video below.

