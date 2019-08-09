Watch out for those ‘90s pop stars!

Eva Longoria’s 2016 wedding to Jose Antonio Baston was a star-studded affair, and it seems the 44-year-old actress’ famous friends had no problem letting their hair down for the big day.

During a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Longoria was asked which of her famous friends got the drunkest at her wedding.

“It was a toss between Ricky Martin and Victoria [Beckham]!” she revealed.

The former Spice Girl, 45, probably earned a few drinks as she was involved in Longoria’s wedding from start to finish. Not only did she design the bride’s stunning dress, but she also served as an official witness over their nuptials.

“I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love, and I knew that Victoria would make it with love,” Longoria told Hello! Magazine at the time. “Victoria was one of my witnesses too -- she signed the paper that says I was here -- so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend! She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. She’s one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special.”

For her part, Beckham was equally thrilled to be involved with her bestie’s ceremony, sharing a stunning wedding pic of the bride in her custom gown to Instagram.

“@evalongoria the most beautiful bride. I am honored to have created your wedding dress X Thank you for asking me!!! X We love u! X #friends

For more from Longoria, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Longoria Addresses Felicity Huffman's College Admissions Scandal

Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Insane Abs: See the Sporty Pic!

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is a Mini Spice Girl -- See the Adorable Pic!

Related Gallery