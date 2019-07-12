Like mother, like daughter!

On Friday, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to show off the remarkable resemblance between herself and her 8-year-old daughter, Harper. In the adorable snap, Harper's rocking a black-and-white shirt adorned with stars as she throws up a peace sign.

The youngest Beckham is standing in front of a wall with pics of the Spice Girls, specifically near the one of Victoria, who served as Posh Spice in the girl group.

"When u bump into Mummy Spice! X #harperseven 😂😂 #girlpower," Victoria captioned the sweet shot.

The sweet post comes shortly after Harper celebrated her eighth birthday with her family, including her three brothers -- Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14.

Victoria shared a snap of all four of her kids gathered around a table at a restaurant for the special occasion.

"Harper Seven’s birthday dinner with her big brothers x 💕💕💕 kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven," Victoria captioned the pic.

Her brothers also posted about their youngest sibling on their own accounts.

"Happy birthday to the best lil sister ever xx love you x have the best day ❤️❤️," Brooklyn wrote alongside a sweet pic of Harper holding a dog.

Meanwhile, Romeo shared two shots of himself and his sister together, writing, "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can’t believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Likewise, Cruz posted in honor of his little sister, sharing a shot of her playing an electric guitar. "HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl have an amazing day Harper ❤️," he wrote.

Harper's dad, David Beckham, also celebrated his only daughter, sharing pics of himself and Harper in a field together. In one photo, Harper flashes her missing front teeth, while the other shows her giving her dad a kiss on the cheek.

"What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up," David captioned the shots. "Happy Birthday to my pretty lady ... Your smile melts all our hearts ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️"

Watch the video below for more on the Beckhams.

