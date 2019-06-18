Melanie Brown had a great time on the Spice Girls reunion tour, but there's one thing that could have made it even better.

In a new interview with Good Morning Britain, Scary Spice admitted that she was disappointed in Victoria Beckham (Posh) for not attending any of the tour shows. Even though Beckham chose not to travel with or join her fellow band mates on stage this time around, Brown says she was hoping she'd at least show up to show her support for the group, which is also made up of Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger).

"I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting," Brown said on Tuesday, following Saturday's final tour show in London. "I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'Yeah, I was upset,' I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what."

"No [it's not a rift]," she clarified. "We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

According to Beckham's Instagram, the fashion designer and her husband, David, were away in Seville, Spain, on Saturday for the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio. While she didn't make it to any of the Spice Girls shows in person, she did share a few heartfelt messages in celebration of the kickoff. "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!" she wrote ahead of their first performance in Dublin, Ireland, last month.

Her husband also chimed in, writing, "As someone that has lived with Posh Spice for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be but I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour. There will only ever be one Posh Spice."

ET has learned that at this time, there are no plans in place to add more dates to the Spice Girls' 2019 tour schedule, despite reports. A source tells ET that the girls are "going to take some time off now."

"It was an incredible experience and they are extremely happy they did it," the source says, adding that they're "happy they reunited" and did the tour, but are "ready to spend time with their families" right now.

The source also tells ET that Brown, who mainly spends her time in Los Angeles, is going to stay across the pond with her kids for now.

Back in November, when the Spice Girls announced their comeback tour, Beckham took to Instagram to share her love for the group and her fans. "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" she wrote at the time. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."

"I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!" he added. "X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends."

